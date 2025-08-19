Teen donates bikes to families in domestic violence shelters

By Chelsea Jones

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A South Florida teen has compiled a proud history of community service.

Jesse Profeta has cleaned up neighborhoods and mangroves and spent time in nursing homes talking to elderly residents. Now he is making life easier for families living in domestic violence shelters.

Profeta, a senior at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, founded the nonprofit Wheels for Feels which has donated dozens of bicycles to local shelters.

“Based on my own passion, I started Wheels for Feels. I have really taken that upon myself. I have a true passion for riding bikes and I love to be able to provide these children and families with the joy of riding,” he said.

Profeta and his volunteers find broken bikes and discarded bike parts on the streets. Others are donated from his growing list of sponsors.

“I bring them to my warehouse. I then begin fixing them with my team. I just work to fix these bikes and donate them,” he said.

Some of Profeta’s bikes have ended up at Safe Space, a foundation which assists victims of domestic violence.

Longtime Safe Space volunteer Elizabeth Becker said Profeta meets a need they can’t.

“That is to give them a feeling that the community is supporting them, that they are entitled to the things that they had at home, that they can own and ride a beautiful new bike,” she said.

Becker said sometimes children get the bikes. At other times, she said, mothers receive them so they can get to and from work.

Profeta said he hopes to take Wheels for Feels statewide and beyond.

