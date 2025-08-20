“Celebrating Youth” Madison County kicks off school year with fun in the sun

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – School may be back in session for many, but that doesn't mean summer is done.

Madison County students are spending the day with some fun in the sun.

Hundreds are packing in the fun at Porter Park in Rexburg to join the Madison school district as they present "Celebrate Youth."

This is an annual back-to-school community event to ring in the year of learning.

Those who attended were able to enjoy meals from vendors and got to try an array of fun activities like rock wall climbing, inflatable bounce house, face painting, and more.

This year, Tuesday, August 19 2025, marks the 21st anniversary of hosting "Celebrate Youth." The School district is proud that the annual event brings students, families, teachers, and the community together.