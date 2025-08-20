Cincinnati Open intern dies after cart accident at tennis center

By Emily Sanderson, Daisy Kershaw

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Open is mourning the loss of one of its interns who died after an accident at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

According to Mason Police, it happened around 11 p.m. Monday night when crews were called out for a report of a man who fell off a motorized cart near the loading dock area of the tennis center.

Police said the man, confirmed to WLWT as Joshua Darst, was taken by Mason EMS to West Chester Hospital.

We sat down with Joshua’s long-time pastor at Tri-County Baptist Church in West Chester, where Joshua grew up going.

“When I had gotten the news that he had passed away in an accident, it absolutely broke my heart,” said Pastor McManus.

McManus says he watched Joshua grow into an incredible young man over the years.

“I met Josh when we first came here about 14 and a half years ago. He came up and stuck his little hand out, he was about seven years old, introduced himself,” said McManus, “He was the very first person I ever baptized here at Tri-County Baptist Church.”

He tells us Joshua was a student at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids Michigan where he received a scholarship to play on the baseball team.

“I was just excited for where God was going to take him next,” said McManus.

McManus telling us that Joshua was a kind and giving young man.

“He just loved serving other people. He had, just the streak of empathy in his life, where he just internalized people’s pain and people’s joy. You know, when something good happened, he celebrated with you. And when you hurt, he hurt,” he said.

The Cincinnati Open provided a statement, saying it’s devastated by the tragic loss.

“This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him,” a statement from the organization reads.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.