Parents of Camp Mystic flood victims testify on camp safety reform in the Texas Senate

By Steven Rosenbaum

Click here for updates on this story

Texas (KTVT) — Parents of young girls who died in last month’s flooding in the Texas Hill Country are in Austin this Wednesday to testify about proposed flood safety legislation for camps and campgrounds.

Wednesday’s hearing is the first time parents of the victims are speaking to the Legislature publically. Last week they met in private with Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows at the Texas Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.

27 girls died early on the morning of July 4, when their cabins were inundated with floodwaters.

After an introduction from the committee chairman and a review of some aspects of the legislation, the first parents sat at the witness table to testify.

Michael McCown, the father of 8-year-old Linnie McCown said his family trusted Camp Mystic with Linnie’ life, but the trust was broken “in the most devastating way.”

“I still remember standing near Bubble Inn the morning of July 5 amidst the wreckage of camp, looking at the cabins, and asking myself, ‘How? Why? How could these girls vanish into the night without anyone having eyes on them, while cabins literally just 20 yards away had no casualties. What went wrong?'” McCown said.

The parents are members of a group called the Campaign for Camp Safety, which was formed after the devastating flooding to advocate for an investigation into what happened, as well as policy reforms.

Their initial recommendations include:

Relocating camp structures away from flood-prone and hazardous areas Implementing 24/7 emergency alert monitoring and notification systems Standardizing evacuation plans and mandating emergency drills Requiring formal emergency management protocols for camps

What’s in Senate Bill 1, the camp safety bill?

Wednesday’s meeting of the Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is the public hearing for Senate Bill 1, which covers safety for both youth camps and campgrounds. According to the bill’s author, it incorporates significant feedback from the families of children lost at Camp Mystic.

The legislation includes stricter permitting requirements for summer camps; they would no longer be able to operate with cabins located in a 100-year floodplain. Camp Mystic not only had cabins in the 100-year floodplain, but a handful of others were in a regulatory floodway, even closer to the river.

Camps will also need to have safety plans approved by the state, hold trainings for staff and volunteers and procedures to communicate with emergency responders, local authorities and parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.