Woman to spend 21 years in prison for pinning her mother with a car, killing her

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — A woman who pinned her mother against a wall with a car, killing her, will spend a minimum of 21 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday afternoon.

Anna Millette, 23, agreed to plead guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Millette used a car to pin her mother, 64-year-old Joyce Millette, against a garage wall.

During her sentencing, Anna’s father, Richard Millette, pleaded with the judge to give his daughter a “compassionate” sentence, citing Anna’s years of mental health issues and Joyce’s years of trying to help her daughter.

“For nearly a decade, she fought tirelessly to secure mental health care for Anna, who had long struggled with a serious mental illness,” said Richard. “Despite her unwavering dedication, Joyce faced insurmountable barriers: Limited access to care, systemic delays and a patchwork of services that never amounted to the sustained help that Anna needed. These failures contributed significantly to the tragedy that ultimately claimed Joyce’s life … Joyce’s death was not an act of malice. It was the result of an acute and devastating psychotic episode in which Anna lost touch with reality.”

Anna also spoke briefly on her own behalf, apologizing to her family for what she’d done and to the police officers she’d put in peril.

“I have lots of remorse for what happened and regret what happened,” said Anna. “Never again will I commit any crime. Losing my mom was the worst thing to ever happen to me and I cry daily. I love my mom dearly. At the time of the events, I was suicidal and in psychosis, this was a horrible accident … My mom did not deserve that and I’d do anything to get her back.”

Prosecutors argued that, while Anna certainly struggles with mental illness, she is not rehabilitated. In court, prosecutors pointed out that when Anna killed her mother, she was already on community control for a felonious assault conviction after she hit her boyfriend with her car.

In both cases, Anna had voluntarily gone off her prescription medication given to her by a mental health professional, prosecutors said. The prosecutor pointed out that, even when Anna was receiving treatment and was thinking rationally, she repeatedly chose to take herself off her medication.

The judge echoed those concerns, pointing out that on more than one occasion, Anna had halted her medication months prior to committing a violent felony.

“She was aware of what could happen” if she discontinued her medications after the first felonious assault conviction, the judge said.

Ultimately, he sentenced her to a minimum of 11 years for the manslaughter charge and a minimum of 10 years for the felonious assault charge. In all, she faces roughly 21 to 26 and a half years in prison.

On June 15, Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said officers were dispatched to a home along Deerhaven Court for a dispute between a mother and adult daughter. When officers arrived, they tried to break out the vehicle’s windows to free the mother.

Body camera footage shows when two officers were injured while Anna Millette pinned her mother against the wall with a car and then reversed to flee the scene.

The body camera footage begins as officers are yelling at Anna Millette to stop the car, which has its horn blaring. As they’re yelling, the officers open the driverside door, and Anna Millette reverses the car at a high speed throwing one officer to the ground. The officers then run toward the car with their guns drawn before the video ends.

A nearby Ring camera on a residence caught ambulances and emergency crews arriving to the scene. About 14 seconds into the video, Anna Millette is captured speeding down the street as she fled the scene. Roughly 25 seconds later, a police squad car is seen pursuing the speeding vehicle.

Mills said the pursuit ended when the daughter crashed on I-275 near Loveland. It’s unclear how long the pursuit went on. The officers then had to use a Taser against the daughter before taking her into custody, Mills said.

The two officers who were struck by the vehicle had minor injuries, Mills said.

