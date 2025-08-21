Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

2 Arkansas City men charged with kidnapping woman from Oklahoma casino

<i>Cowley County Jail via U.S. Department of Homeland Security/KAKE via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Luis Dominguez (left) and Jose Morales have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman from a casino in Oklahoma earlier this week.
Cowley County Jail via U.S. Department of Homeland Security/KAKE via CNN Newsource
Luis Dominguez (left) and Jose Morales have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman from a casino in Oklahoma earlier this week.
By
Published 11:39 AM

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ARKANSAS CITY, Kansas (KAKE) — Two Arkansas City men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman from a casino in Oklahoma earlier this week.

Cowley County court records show 35-year-old Luis Dominguez and 24-year-old Jose Morales are each charged with one count of kidnapping. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Ark City police said officers responded to a kidnapping report early Sunday morning and located the two suspects and the victim in a vehicle. The woman told police that she had been taken against her will from the First Council Casino in Newkirk and that both men sexually assaulted her.

However, no sex crime charges have been filed, according to online records. Along with kidnapping, Dominguez was initially booked on counts of rape and sodomy.

Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz told KAKE News that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges could be filed.

Dominguez and Morales remain jailed. The Department of Homeland Security announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued arrest detainers for both men.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content