City honors fallen officer Mohamed Said with new elementary school

MELVINDALE, Michigan (WXYZ) — The Melvindale community continues to pay tribute to a fallen hero with the official opening of Mohamed Said Elementary School.

Said, a Melvindale police officer, was fatally shot last July while responding to a call for service. The Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools district unveiled the new elementary school Wednesday, serving fourth- and fifth-grade students.

“Mohamed was definitely a bridge. He was a bridge between our communities. He was all about togetherness, so he brought people together,” said Ryan Vranesich, Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools superintendent.

The school district’s superintendent said there are few opportunities to name a building, and this one was certainly fitting.

“When this tragedy happened, it became pretty evident right away that this young man was a symbol for what we want this community to aspire to,” Vranesich said.

Mohamed Said elementary is in the location of the former Strong Middle School.

It has been renovated with new paint, floors, technology and classroom furniture. It’s also home to the district’s new Baby Birds Early Childhood Learning Center.

“Everything is new and fresh and clean and everybody’s all friendly. It’s wonderful,” said Hollie Dyer, a parent at Mohamed Said Elementary.

One of the students attending the school is Yousef Said, a fourth grader and Mohamed Said’s youngest brother. When asked what he was most excited for, he said “the gym and everything.”

In addition to revealing the new school Wednesday, Melvindale officers passed out toys to children. Ahmed Said said it was an honor putting smiles on young people’s faces.

“Mo’s main thing was making sure kids are safe and succeeding in life,” Ahmed Said said.

Ahmed Said said seeing his brother’s name on a school is an honor for his family. This is the lesson he hopes students carry with them each day: “Be like Mo, just be like him.”

