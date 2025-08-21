Firefighters battle Sepulveda Basin brush fire burning near 405 Freeway

By Dean Fioresi

Los Angeles (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles firefighters were battling a brush fire burning in the Sepulveda Basin near the 405 Freeway on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at around 12:45 p.m. in the 15700 block of W. Burbank Boulevard, west of the busy thoroughfare, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

While they battled the fire, using water tankers and ground crews, firefighters requested assistance from L.A.’s Department of Transportation for traffic control and to close eastbound lanes of Burbank Boulevard from Woodley to the 405.

Following LAFD’s pre-deployment plan in the event of a fire during an ongoing heat wave, the department requested assistance from air resources and a strike team from California’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Fire is currently between the LA River and Haskell Creek, following uphill topography in the area,” firefighters said after almost 45 minutes of battling the blaze. Los Angeles firefighters were battling a brush fire burning in the Sepulveda Basin near the 405 Freeway on Thursday afternoon.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the fire, where large flames could be seen consuming the dense brush in the basin.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

No injuries have yet been reported and no structures were threatened.

The fire came at a time when much of Southern California is under a red flag warning for critical fire danger due to a sweltering heat wave that could bring record-breaking temperatures to parts of the region.

