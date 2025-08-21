How Hurricane Erin can affect sea turtle nests and hatchlings

By Brooke Silverang

JUNO BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Even though Hurricane Erin is hundreds of miles east of Florida, our beaches are feeling the effects this week.

Not only are we nearing the peak of the hurricane season, but it is also hatchling season.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from March through the end of October.

Hurricane Erin is not only producing big swells but also contributing to beach erosion across Florida’s east coast. Big waves can wash away sea turtle nests and can also flood them.

Whenever there are dangerous storms in the Atlantic or even a strong onshore wind for days, this can affect sea turtles’ nesting habits. Experts say that because of weather conditions or cliffs forming in the sand, some of the nests can become exposed, and the eggs are no longer viable.

Even hatchlings that have already made their way to the ocean can face obstacles.

Sarah Hirsch, the director of research at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, said, “We do sometimes see the hatchlings that have already made it offshore; they’ll get kind of pushed back by the waves and the currents that we have during storms. So if you see any washback turtles on our beaches, you can always call us here at Loggerhead Marinelife Center or call Florida Fish and Wildlife at 561-404-FWCC.”

Loggerhead Marinelife Center says that this year, it has recorded over 20,000 nests laid on the 9.5 miles that it monitors in Northern Palm Beach County.

