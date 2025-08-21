Man killed after falling 80 feet from wind turbine

By Olivia Hickey

ENID, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A man was killed on Tuesday night after falling from a wind turbine.

The victim has not yet been identified, but the man fell about 80 feet in an apparent accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to figure out what happened.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 150th and Phillips near Enid at about 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a man falling from a wind turbine at a Blattner Energy project site.

Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into what happened is underway, although it is believed to be an accident.

OSHA said it has six months to complete its investigation.

“I do know that he had a safety harness on, but I don’t know if it was improper use,” Rink said. “I do know they have been developing a wind yard in that area for a few months now.”

KOCO 5 received a statement from NextEra Energy Resources about the incident at the site. The company was working with Blattner Energy on the construction and said it was aware of the incident but could not provide further details.

