Mother of Baby JJ found guilty on four counts, including murder

<i>KXXV via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The mother of Baby JJ was found guilty on four counts
KXXV via CNN Newsource
The mother of Baby JJ was found guilty on four counts
By
Published 12:37 PM

By Taylor Helmes

    MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The mother of Baby JJ was found guilty on four counts, including murder, child endangerment, injury to a child, and possession of a controlled substance.

This comes nearly two years after Baby JJ’s parents, Skylynn Tuerk and Charles Harris, were arrested after the newborn baby died under their care at the New Road Inn in Waco.

The child endangerment charge stems from a 3-year-old who was also found in the same hotel room near knives and swords.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh has followed this story from its early developments and was in the courtroom on Thursday for the verdict.

The sentences will run concurrently but Tuerk must serve at least 20 years in prison.

