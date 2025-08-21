Pilot training center expansion calls for more fighter jets in Fort Smith

By Brett Rains

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Plans are underway to allow more fighter jets to be stationed at Ebbing Air National Guard Base as part of a new foreign pilot training mission expansion, and residents can voice support or concerns before any approval.

The Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Pilot Training Center is just getting started in Fort Smith, and military leaders say the mission needs to expand by adding 12 more fighter jets, along with additional personnel and families.

“We’ve got the airspace and the ramp space to do it. That’s what we’re looking forward to and, looking forward to the community involvement and voicing their support for the mission,” said Col. Nick Ihde, commander of the 85th Fighter Group.

Ihde oversees the pilot training center, which partners with allied countries that purchase the F-35 fighter jet. Polish pilots are training in Fort Smith on four of their jets, and the number is expected to rise as pilots from across the world come to train on their F-35s.

“We’re quickly going to have Finland and Germany here in 2026, where we will start to see three country cultures and stuff in and around the town, and you’ll start to see a little bit different uniforms. The best thing that I’ve told folks that they can do is just say thanks for your service, because those countries are coming into Fort Smith and protecting global security,” Ihde said.

To keep up with demand, the Department of the Air Force is looking to expand the training mission by adding 12 more F-35s. Ebbing Air National Guard Base is currently approved for 24 F-35s and 12 F-16s.

According to the latest environmental impact study, noise from the additional jets would impact approximately 6,500 people who live or work near the airport; however, the study says nighttime operations would decrease overall by 26%.

“There’s more jets taking off in the same windows – the morning, in the afternoon, that you would see as we scale to that,” Ihde said. “Fort Smith, being part of a center point and a focal point of global security, which I think is worth some of the noise that you get on a regular basis in Fort Smith.”

The expansion also calls for nearly 600 additional personnel on base by 2029. The impact study estimates approximately 270 additional homes would be needed, and more than 200 children would attend local schools.

Public input is being sought before any expansion plans are approved.

“It’s crucial and vital for you and the community to know that this is a long-haul operation of training these foreign military sales pilots, to make sure for these countries are ready to go in case we need to call on them for help,” Ihde said.

If approved, plans also call for a new vertical takeoff and landing pad near the runway for the F-35B fighter jet, which would also be a new addition at the guard base.

Residents can attend in-person or virtual public hearings to share support or concerns about the expansion.

The public hearing on Sept. 4 is set on Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. An in-person hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Fort Smith Convention Center. All public comments must be postmarked by Sept. 24 to be considered in the final supplemental environmental impact statement.

