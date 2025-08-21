Umatilla Indian Reservation firefighters contain 80-acre grass fire near Pendleton

By Robert Desaulniers

Click here for updates on this story

PENDLETON, Ore. (KAPP) — Firefighters were able to contain a fast-moving grass fire that started on Wednesday morning and burned nearly 100 acres and threatened a few homes and structures.

Dispatch records show a fire was reported in grassland east of Pendleton near Kirkpatrick Road at about 11:31 a.m. on August 20. Firefighters from the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District said they were dispatched to the Umatilla Indian Reservation at about 12:45 p.m., and arrived to find a fast-moving fire burning in grass and brush that had already grown to about 80 acres.

Officials with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said the fire threatened power lines and structures, but was contained with help from other local firefighting agencies including a helicopter. Tribal firefighters said that while the fire is not spreading, they may still need to battle small flare-ups within the area. Firefighters said they are focusing on protecting structures and property within and near the containment area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.