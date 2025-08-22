Kit Leong // Shutterstock

10 states that bet the most on sports

If you’re wondering where sports betting truly thrives in the United States, the biggest states by total dollars might not tell the whole story.

Since the 2018 repeal of PASPA opened the floodgates for legal sports betting, over 30 states have joined the movement. In 2024 alone, Americans wagered more than $140 billion — a staggering number. But raw totals can be misleading.

The real question is:

Where are people most likely to bet?

Which states have embraced sports betting the most — per person?

This guide goes beyond total betting handle to focus on betting activity per capita. By analysing both the number of active bettors with sportsbooks and casinos and the betting volume per resident, OLBG uncovered the Top 10 States Where Sports Betting Reigns Supreme — not just in headlines, but in everyday life.

These aren’t just the biggest markets; they’re the most engaged. Whether it’s a bet placed at a sportsbook, a wager on a cell, or a weekend trip to the casino, these states lead the nation in how frequently and passionately people participate.

Read on to dive into the rankings and discover which sports are driving the action in each state.

1. Nevada: The Undisputed King of Sports Betting Per Capita

If you’re wondering where sports betting is not just legal, but part of everyday life, look no further than Nevada. While many states have joined the market, Nevada remains in a league of its own. With a long history of legal betting and the magnetic draw of Las Vegas, the Silver State leads the nation in wagers per person.

In 2024, Nevada’s sports betting handle reached $7.9 billion. That equates to more than $2,500 per resident, and an average of $1,815 wagered per person annually, nearly three times the national average. Sports betting is part of the culture in Nevada.

By the Numbers: Nevada Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Nevada is not just leading the sports betting market, it created the blueprint. The long-standing trust in its betting infrastructure, combined with the energy of Las Vegas, means locals and tourists alike are part of a culture that lives and breathes sports betting.

2. New Jersey: Online Betting Powerhouse with a Passionate Fanbase

New Jersey was one of the first states to embrace legal sports betting, and it has become a national leader in both volume and engagement. With its strong online market and proximity to New York, the Garden State sees more than $1,300 in bets per resident, second only to Nevada.

In 2024, total sports betting handle reached $12.8 billion, a massive figure for a state of around 9.3 million people. Football, basketball, and baseball dominate the betting slips, with parlays and props particularly popular among New Jersey’s active bettors.

By the Numbers: New Jersey Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

New Jersey did not just legalize sports betting early, it perfected the mobile model. With one of the most sophisticated online ecosystems in the country, it is no surprise New Jersey ranks so high per person. Bettors here are connected and always ready.

3. New York: America’s Biggest Betting Market by Volume and Vibe

New York leads the nation in total betting handle, but it also ranks among the top for per-resident wagering. With mobile betting launching in 2022, the Empire State saw $22.6 billion in handle by 2024 — more than $1,100 per resident.

Football is huge in New York, but basketball and baseball see even more combined action, thanks to the state’s deep roster of pro teams. Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, and Bills games fuel non-stop betting interest from fans across the state.

By the Numbers: New York Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

New York’s sports scene is relentless, and so is its betting culture. With mobile access and iconic teams in every league, New Yorkers are among the most frequent and knowledgeable bettors in the country.

4. Illinois: A Sports-Mad State With Big City Betting Energy

Illinois combines one of the largest sports markets with a high level of betting activity per person. In 2024, residents wagered $13.9 billion, equating to around $1,090 per person. Chicago’s rich mix of teams gives bettors action across every major sport all year long.

Football is a key driver, but basketball and baseball are also hugely popular. Whether it’s a Sunday bet on the Bears or a postseason punt on the Cubs, Illinois bettors have options — and they use them frequently.

By the Numbers: Illinois Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Illinois is a perfect storm of sports obsession and mobile convenience. With so many professional teams and die-hard fans, it is no surprise that Illinois bettors rank near the top per person.

5. Colorado: A Tech-Savvy, High-Volume Hub for Year-Round Betting

Colorado’s sports fans are digital-first and fiercely loyal. With over 25 sportsbook apps available and a deeply invested fanbase, Colorado ranks in the top five for sports betting activity per person. In 2024, the state recorded $6.2 billion in handle, averaging $1,040 per resident.

From Broncos football to Nuggets basketball and Avalanche hockey, bettors in Colorado are engaged all year. The state’s broad offering of teams and betting options makes it a standout market with consistent volume and variety.

By the Numbers: Colorado Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Colorado shows what happens when innovation meets passion. With dozens of sportsbook options and fans who follow every league closely, bettors here are informed, active, and not afraid to explore new markets.

6. Massachusetts: A Fast Climber Fueled by Legendary Teams

Massachusetts may be new to legal sports betting, but it wasted no time climbing the ranks. With retail sportsbooks launching in January 2023 and mobile betting following in March, the state posted an impressive $7.4 billion in handle by the end of 2024.

That works out to approximately $1,040 per resident, placing Massachusetts on par with long-established markets like Illinois and Colorado. Backed by an elite sports culture and wildly passionate fans, bettors in the Bay State have jumped in with both feet.

By the Numbers: Massachusetts Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Massachusetts has some of the most loyal and informed sports fans in the world. From Foxborough to Fenway, every team has a following, and every game draws action. It is no surprise the state jumped straight into the top tier.

7. Arizona: A Desert Hotspot for Sports Betting Action

Arizona has quickly become one of the most active sports betting states on a per-person basis. Legalised in 2021, the Grand Canyon State reported between $6.9 and $7.7 billion in handle for 2024. With a population of around 7.3 million, that equates to just over $1,010 per resident, putting Arizona firmly inside the top ten.

Mobile sportsbooks, a rich sports calendar, and major events like the Super Bowl and Final Four have helped drive impressive engagement. Phoenix is home to teams in all major leagues, and fans here are quick to back their favourites, especially when the Cardinals, Suns, or Diamondbacks are in action.

By the Numbers: Arizona Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Arizona might be a relatively new market, but its rise has been rapid. Strong local teams, national events, and enthusiastic fans make it one of the most balanced and exciting states to watch for sports betting growth.

8. Maryland: A Newcomer with Serious Momentum

Maryland may be new to mobile sports betting, but it has quickly proven itself as one of the most active states per person. In 2024, the state recorded about $6.0 billion in handle. With a population of roughly 6.1 million, that equals nearly $990 per resident, putting Maryland in the national top ten for per capita betting volume.

The NFL dominates in Maryland, with the Ravens drawing strong local support and driving significant weekly handle. Basketball and baseball follow closely, and the presence of the Preakness Stakes gives the state a unique tie to horse racing, even though it is not typically tracked in sportsbook figures.

By the Numbers: Maryland Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Maryland has embraced sports betting with real enthusiasm. The Ravens are a huge draw, and the state’s fanbase is one of the most engaged we have seen in a newly launched market.

9. Kansas: Small State, Big Betting Numbers

Kansas might not be the first state you think of when it comes to sports betting, but it ranks among the top ten per capita. With around $2.6 billion in handle for 2024 and a population of just under three million, Kansans bet an average of $880 to $900 per person last year.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a major reason for this high engagement. Although based just across the state line in Missouri, the Chiefs are the de facto home team for Kansas, and their success has ignited strong local betting interest. College basketball is another huge driver, with the Kansas Jayhawks leading the charge every March.

By the Numbers: Kansas Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Kansas proves that population size does not define betting passion. Between the Chiefs and the Jayhawks, bettors in this state have two of the most exciting teams in sport to follow, and they back them with real conviction.

10. Iowa: A Quiet Contender with a Big Betting Base

Iowa might not have any major professional sports teams, but it makes up for it with one of the strongest college sports cultures in the country. With a 2024 handle of around $2.77 billion and a population of just over 3.2 million, the average Iowan bet approximately $860 to $870 per year.

The state’s early adoption of sports betting in 2019, combined with mobile access and a love for college football and basketball, has helped keep Iowa among the top ten states for per capita betting. Hawkeyes and Cyclones games dominate local interest, and NFL Sundays also see heavy action from fans following nearby teams like the Vikings, Chiefs, and Packers.

By the Numbers: Iowa Sports Betting (2024)

OLBG

Iowa is a perfect example of how a state without pro teams can still thrive in the betting space. The college sports loyalty here is unmatched, and bettors have embraced the legal market from the start.

Sources and Methodology

To uncover the states where sports betting is most embedded in everyday life, OLBG focused only on those with legalised markets in place as of 2024 and 2025. Our goal was simple: determine where the average person is most actively engaged in placing bets.

OLBG analysed two key indicators — active bettors per capita and betting volume per capita. Because the exact number of individual bettors per state is not publicly reported, OLBG relied on reported handle data from state gaming commissions and industry trackers, dividing each state’s total annual handle by its population to create a comparable per-person figure.

The findings were clear. In 2024, several states — including Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Arizona — recorded over $1,000 in handle per person. These states naturally stood out as the most bet-heavy per capita. Others, like Maryland, Kansas, and Iowa, fell just short of that threshold but still placed inside the top 10, according to studies and news reports.

Of course, raw handle is only part of the picture. A state may have fewer bettors placing large wagers or many casual bettors placing small ones — or a mix of both. Nationally, roughly 20% of U.S. adults (about one in five) say they have bet on sports in the past year. In high-betting states, that rate is likely even higher — possibly 25% to 30% of the adult population. These figures translate to tens of thousands of active bettors per 100,000 residents.

Nevada, for example, remains the national leader. Its residents wager roughly three times more than the U.S. average per person, suggesting both a higher participation rate and more frequent betting activity.

We also explored which sports are most popular in each state by examining local revenue reports and survey data. Nevada’s gaming board reports, hosted at stategaming.library.unlv.edu, consistently show football and basketball as the top betting sports. Similarly, surveys in New Jersey found football, basketball, and baseball to be the most wagered-on sports. Meanwhile, New York’s mobile betting data showed massive volume for basketball and MLB alongside the NFL.

Each data point helps build a complete picture of where sports betting is most culturally ingrained. By combining hard figures with local context, we identified the ten states where sports betting is not just legal — it is a way of life.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.