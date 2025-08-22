Immigration debate intensifies: Florida lieutenant governor personally retrieves suspect in triple turnpike killing

By Michelle Bandur

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) — Harjinder Singh, a semi-truck driver from Stockton accused of causing a fatal crash on a Florida turnpike, was escorted back to Florida by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins Thursday.

Collins criticized California’s immigration policies while emphasizing the need for justice for the victims.

“I don’t want to be here today. We’re here today because of tragedy. Three lives lost,” Collins said. “This isn’t business as usual. This is about leadership. You have failed policies that got us here. Gavin Newsom, the state of California, has failed to take illegal immigration seriously. In Florida, we take it serious.”

Singh, 28, waived his extradition in a San Joaquin County courtroom on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Singh made an illegal U-turn on the turnpike, leading to the deadly crash involving a minivan. Singh’s case has become central to a political debate about illegal immigration.

“He fled here because of the failed policies. These, open border nonsense,” said Collins. “The fact that you want to be a sanctuary state here because Gavin Newsom fails to understand his own citizens,” Collins said.

Singh crossed the U.S. border illegally in 2018, before Newsom became governor, and applied for asylum that same year. His commercial driver’s license is a federal Real ID, according to the DMV.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said Singh was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Stockton after remaining on the scene and answering questions during the initial investigation in Florida.

“We spoke with the Florida authorities, and after the investigation, the defendant remained on scene. He answered the questions, and they decided not to take him into custody at that time,” Freitas said.

Collins couldn’t clarify why Florida law enforcement didn’t detain Singh.

Collins insisted that his actions were not politically motivated.

“This isn’t a Republican issue. It’s not a Democratic issue. It’s not an independent issue. It’s an American issue,” he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the situation on X, stating, “Florida let a murder suspect walk, California police had to step in and arrest him and now Florida’s new LG is staging a photo op to pick him up. The guy who lost to Mickey Mouse is now proving that California’s so-called ‘sanctuary’ laws actually work. Thanks, Ron!”

— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 21, 2025 Singh is now back in Florida and is expected to make his first court appearance in the coming days, facing three charges of vehicular homicide and possible deportation back to India.

