Jason Isaacs says ‘White Lotus’ creator Mike White has ‘told him things about Season 4’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Jason Isaacs isn’t ready to spill the beans on “The White Lotus” just yet, but he’s definitely in the know.

The English actor – whose character in Season 3 of the acclaimed HBO series went from entitled finance guy to slurring pill-popper to… enlightened ascetic – teased a tiny bit about the future of the show in a recent interview with CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister.

“Mike has told me things about Season 4,” he shared, but that was it.

Still, it’s an enticing nugget for “White Lotus” devotees, as everyone is wondering where the next season might take place, and better yet, who from any of the previous casts might reappear (like Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries have done).

Viewers have been so hung up on what could come next, there’s even been talk of a potential spinoff series focusing on the Ratliff family, whose patriarch Timothy was portrayed by Isaacs this past season.

“If the question is, am I open to Ratliff family spinoff, the answer is absolutely,” Isaacs said, but he added that anything like that actually coming to fruition seemed “unlikely.”

“Is Mike White gonna put aside the time and park ‘White Lotus,’ one of the most successful TV shows in the world, and write us a spinoff?” he asked. “I find it unlikely, I wouldn’t put your money on it.”

It’s an understandable desire though, since the Ratliffs were left with many unanswered questions at the close of Season 3 – mainly, would Timothy be going to jail for embezzlement, and how would his very well-heeled family fare after all their assets were seized?

As far as speculation goes, Isaacs had some ideas.

“I think he’s going to prison or he’s phoning his friend in the White House and getting a pardon, and doing charity work.”

Isaacs is nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series at next month’s awards. He faces off against his castmates Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell in the same category, along with “Severance” stars John Tuturro, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry, and “Paradise’s” James Marsden.

“The White Lotus” is nominated for 23 Primetime Emmys total this year. It comes from HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.