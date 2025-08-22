San Bernardino man accused of sexually assaulting girl in an old ambulance

By Matthew Rodriguez

San Bernardino County (KCAL, KCBS) — San Bernardino County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl inside of an old ambulance.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the 11-year-old girl was searching for her dog in Highland when 57-year-old Guillermo Cascante offered to help her. Deputies said he pretended to work for animal control and convinced the girl he would help her find the dog if she got into the old ambulance he was driving.

Cascante allegedly pointed a handgun at her when she got into the car. Investigators said he drove around Highland and molested her until dumping her on the side of the side of the road near Cunningham and 9th streets.

Deputies found the old ambulance and arrested Cascante on Wednesday. He was booked for kidnapping and two child sexual abuse crimes.

The Sheriff’s Department released Cascante’s photo because investigators believe he may have victimized other people.

Detectives urged potential victims and anyone with information about the case to contact the Highland Sheriff’s Station.

