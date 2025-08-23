Candlelight vigil held in wake of deaths of Madbury family members

By Mike Moses

MADBURY, N.H. (WMUR) — A vigil was being held Thursday in Madbury for community members to gather to support each other after four members of a family were killed in a murder-suicide.

Ryan Long, 48, his 8-year-old son Parker and his 6-year-old daughter Ryan were killed on Monday morning. Ryan Long’s wife, Emily Long, 34, shot her husband and two of her children before dying by suicide, according to investigators.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive and physically unharmed in the home. Authorities said the child is now with family.

Religious and town leaders say they’re trying to help the community heal following the tragedy.

“It is certainly a shock. That’s obvious,” said Madbury Town Manager Eric Fiegenbaum. “We’re saddened and trying and coming together to support each other as it goes forward.”

Over the past few weeks, Emily Long had been very open on social media, specifically TikTok, sharing videos talking about her husband’s struggle with brain cancer.

In her most recent post, she talked about taking steps to support her children, along with her own health and wellbeing.

Mental health experts said it’s always important to have a conversation with someone you suspect is struggling.

“You want to ask directly what’s going on, how they’re feeling,” said Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI-New Hampshire. “And that’s directly if they’re thinking about harming themselves. The reality is you’re not going to give someone the idea, but you may have a real opportunity to help them access crisis care.”

She said resources like the 988 help line are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The community vigil at the Madbury United Church of Christ began at 6 p.m.

