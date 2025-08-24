Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for maiden PGA Tour victory

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship to capture his maiden PGA Tour victory on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The 34-year-old shot a 2-under 68 during Sunday’s final round and finished 18-under for the tournament to secure the $10 million prize and the FedEx Cup playoffs title.

In his 164th career Tour start and clinging onto a three-stroke lead heading onto the 18th and final hole, Fleetwood knew his long awaited time was coming.

After his approach shot went just left of the green, his next chip shot placed him within eight feet of the hole.

With the crowd chanting “Tommy” his birdie putt fell just short, but Fleetwood tapped it in the next one to seal the victory he has long been dreaming of.

When asked if he thought his first victory would be at the Tour Championship, Fleetwood quipped “no and don’t think anyone else did either.”

“I’ve been a PGA Tour winner for a long time, but it’s just always been in my mind,” Fleetwood told the NBC broadcast while holding the FedEx Cup trophy.

“And finally doing it in reality feels great so a lot of close calls, but I’ve always felt like I enjoyed the challenge. I’ve always had amazing support and happy to get this one here in Atlanta.”

Entering this week, Fleetwood held fifth position in the FedEx Cup standings, the highest-ranked player without a win this season, according to the Tour.

The victory makes him the 18th Englishman to win on Tour and the second to be the FedExCup champion, the first since Justin Rose in 2018.

His first win didn’t just come with one trophy but two as he took home the “Calamity Jane” replica putter.

Fleetwood’s victory gained traction on social media amongst some of the biggest names in sports including 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

“Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!,” the 49-year-old Woods said in a post on X.

NBA superstar LeBron James joined in, posting, “Congrats and @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings.”

Americans Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay finished tied for second place at 15-under par.

The Englishman came into the fourth round tied with Cantlay for the lead but the 33-year-old got off to a rough start with a bogey-double bogey on his first two holes.

From there, the world No. 23 was never able to catch up.

However, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was a constant threat to the leaders, despite some uncommon mistakes.

The 29-year-old American hit his opening tee shot out of bounds but rebounded by birdieing four of his first nine holes on the day.

He remained in contention until his tee shot on the 15th hole wound up in the water, where he would finish with a double-bogey.

Scheffler came in a three-way tie for fourth place at 14-under par along with Corey Conners and Cameron Young.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley finished in a tie for seventh at 13-under for the weekend.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.