Donna Kelce thought Taylor Swift’s ‘New Heights’ podcast appearance was ‘authentic’ and ‘loving’

(CNN) — Taylor Swift’s buzzy appearance on her boyfriend’s Travis Kelce’s podcast was Mama Kelce approved.

At an event over the weekend, Donna Kelce spoke with People about Swift’s debut on “New Heights” podcast, which is hosted by her two sons.

Kelce said she watched and thought it “was just really, really eventful.”

“It was authentic,” she continued. “It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast.”

Kelce attended the premiere of ESPN’s “The Kingdom,” which chronicles the rise of Kansas City Chiefs football team (son Travis Kelce plays for the team.) He and Swift have been dating since 2023. According to the director of the docuseries, Kristen Lappas, the superstar singer was “very supportive” of the six-part project and is included in it.

Donna Kelce told CNN in an interview last year that she admired Swift for “her outlook on life and how she is just extremely talented. I think she’s a role model for all women.”

Kelce also gave Swift credit for the excitement the pop star brought to the football games she attended to support her boyfriend.

“I think it’s amazing that more and more people are embracing the NFL. I love sports. I especially love football because my boys have been doing it for so long,” Kelce said at the time. “I truly believe that it’s bringing families closer. Sports tends to do that.”

The “New Heights” podcast episode featuring Swift has so far attracted more than 20 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed ever.

