Firefighter brothers lead neighboring departments with 60+ years of combined experience

By Waleed Alamleh

BYRON TWP., Michigan (WXMI) — They say firefighters are like a family, a band of brothers that help serve and protect our homes and communities.

That couldn’t be truer for the neighborhoods of Kentwood and Byron Center, where the chiefs calling the shots at these departments are actual brothers who have a combined 60-plus years of experience protecting the areas we call home.

And being a firefighter is something that’s in the blood of the Looman’s.

“We were raised in a firefighter’s family, so it’s, I think, probably pretty early on, both of us kind of knew we’d end up in this career path,” said one of the brothers.

The two brothers started off as Kentwood firefighters in the early 1990s. Brent Startin in 1991 and Bryan in 1993.

“I don’t think either of us really were kind of cut out for that the factory type job. We’re more looking for something that was different every day. And that’s really what you get with this job,” said one brother.

It’s something they knew they would do from a young age.

“That’s one of the pictures I always remember, back in the late 70s, I would have been like four years old when that picture was taken,” said one of the Looman brothers.

The Looman name has been a staple inside the Kentwood Fire Department for generations.

“Our dad spent about 28 years with the department and retired in 1997 so still lives in still lives in Kentwood. Mom and dad still live in Kentwood,” said Brent.

Their dad played a huge presence in their decision to become firefighters.

“Followed in his footsteps, more or less,” said Bryan

The two worked alongside their father for years, maintaining professionalism on the job.

“It’s not Dad, it’s he’s your captain or you Lieutenant. So you just go with what’s happening and what you’re told to do, and it’s not anything different than any other officer there at that point,” said Brent.

They still reflect on those special moments working together.

“There’s not a lot of Father Son teams around so, and then to all three of us beyond the same department together was, I mean, that’s, that’s, it’s pretty cool,” said one of the brothers.

Brent stayed with Kentwood for his entire career, being promoted to chief in 2011.

The two help keep our communities safe, no matter the situation.

“It’s from ducks in the sewer, you know, to powdered substance, to a medical to a car accident. I mean, it’s pretty much everything across the board,” said Brent.

The Looman brothers wanted to thank their families, especially their mom, for being supportive of their career paths as they are out in the community helping to protect us.

