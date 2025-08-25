LGBTQ+ flag football league gives opportunities to play

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The Denver Gay and Lesbian Flag Football League has opened a new avenue to play football for those who were previously excluded or scared to play, including some rising stars. While it’s a great way to meet people, people are primarily here for the love of the game.

“I’ve been playing for a long time, since I was a kid,” said Lacey Abell.

She is the quarterback for “White Lies, Red Flags”. She’s also the coach of a high school girls’ flag football team and a 2028 flag football Olympic hopeful.

She says she fell in love with football growing up in Wisconsin, but her parents wouldn’t let her play the tackle version to protect her health.

“That was kind of out of the question, just, from my parents. But I understand that injury risk,” said Abell.

She got her opportunity to shine playing flag football. She says that without leagues like the DGLFFL, she would have never discovered how talented she is.

“It’s definitely it’s my favorite league in Denver by far. And just the community is huge,” said Abell.

That is why the DGLFFL exists: to give people who may have been afraid to play football a chance to play.

“A lot of people that are in our league, they may not have felt safe in sports in the past growing up. And I think we’re maybe even entering back into an age where maybe a lot of people don’t feel fully comfortable being themselves in sports. And so, this is a great opportunity,” said L.P. Picard, DGLFFL Director of Member Engagement & Outreach.

But it’s also about having fun. In fact, the league is so popular that its fall 2025 registration sold out in an hour.

You don’t have to be a pro like Abell, but their games can get competitive.

“Yeah, it can. It definitely can,” said Abell, laughing.

Although competitive, consider them more of a friendly competition. DGLFFL has more professional players who will play in the National Gay Flag Football League tournament’s Gay Bowl in October.

