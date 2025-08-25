More than a dozen people killed in Israeli strikes on hospital in southern Gaza, including journalists, officials say

By Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman, Tal Shalev, Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — More than a dozen Palestinians were killed in a pair of Israeli strikes on a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, including journalists from multiple outlets.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 20 people were killed in the attack on Monday, with many more injured.

Israel carried out back-to-back strikes on the hospital in Khan Younis separated by only a matter of minutes, the ministry said. The “double-tap” hits killed journalists, health workers, and emergency response crews who had rushed to the scene after the initial attack, the Nasser Hospital said.

Dr. Mohammad Saqer, a Nasser Hospital spokesman and head of nursing, said that five journalists and four health workers had died.

The journalists killed include Mohammad Salama, a cameraman from Al Jazeera, Hussam Al-Masri who was a contractor for Reuters, and Mariam Abu Dagga, who has worked with the Associated Press (AP) and other outlets throughout the war. Moath Abu Taha, a freelance journalist, was also killed, the hospital added.

The Israeli attacks hit a balcony on the hospital used by reporters for an elevated view of Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Civil Defense organization said one of their crew members also died in the attack.

A first strike on the hospital hit the fourth floor of Nasser Medical Complex, the Palestinian health ministry said, followed by a second attack a short time later that hit ambulance crews and emergency responders.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it “carried out a strike in the area of” the hospital. The IDF said it “does not target journalists as such,” and that the military chief has instructed an initial inquiry to be opened as soon as possible.

The IDF statement does not acknowledge hitting the hospital directly, fails to mention the two consecutive strikes on the facility and makes no mention of what the military was targeting.

An Israeli security official with knowledge of the details of an initial inquiry said IDF forces identified a camera on the roof of the hospital that they claim was being used by Hamas to monitor the Israeli military.

The forces received authorization to strike the camera with a drone, the source said. But instead, Israeli forces fired two tank shells: the first at the camera and the second at rescue forces.

The details of the inquiry are a remarkable admission from an Israeli official that it intentionally targeted the first responders that arrived at the scene after the first strike.

Video from the scene shows Dr. Saqer holding up a blood-soaked cloth after the first strike when another explosion rocks the building, filling the air with smoke and sending people running for cover.

A live camera from Al Ghad TV shows emergency workers on a damaged staircase at the hospital when the second attack hits the building.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces… which directly targeted media and journalistic crews.”

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, said on social media: “Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg STATES: how much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage?”

“This has gone on far too long,” said Israel’s Foreign Press Association. “Too many journalists in Gaza have been killed by Israel without justification. Israel continues to block international journalists from independent access to Gaza.”

CNN profiled Abu Dagga last year as one of the journalists chronicling the conflict as a growing number of her colleagues were killed in Israeli attacks. Then 31 years old, she said: “We are covering the war on Gaza because this is our journalistic duty. It is entrusted upon us.”

At the time, Abu Dagga worked for the Independent Arabic. She also freelanced for AP since the war began. “We challenged the Israeli occupation. We challenged the difficult circumstances and the reality of this war, a genocidal war,” Abu Dagga told CNN in 2024.

AP said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Abu Dagga’s death along with several other journalists. Her 12-year-old son was evacuated from Gaza earlier in the war, the news agency said.

“(Abu) Dagga reported on Nasser Hospital doctors struggling to save children with no prior health issues who were wasting away from starvation,” AP said in a statement.

Al Jazeera condemned the killings as a “horrific crime” committed by Israeli forces who have “directly targeted and assassinated journalists.”

The network said in a statement: “The ongoing campaign by the Israeli occupation against journalists has violated all international norms and laws, amounting to war crimes under the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions, both of which strictly prohibit the deliberate targeting of civilians and journalists in conflict zones.”

In a statement, Hamas said: “The cowardly enemy aims to deter journalists from conveying the truth and covering war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and the catastrophic living conditions of our Palestinian people in Gaza.”

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Israel has killed 192 journalists since the start of the Gaza war, prior to Monday’s attack. The organization added that: “Israel is engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented.”

Two weeks ago, Israel killed several Al Jazeera journalists in a strike in Gaza City, including one of the network’s most prominent correspondents, Anas Al-Sharif. It came after the IDF accused Al-Sharif of being the leader of a Hamas rocket cell, an accusation he vehemently denied.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional developments.