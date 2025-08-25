No charges expected today for suspect in deadly Henry Ford Hospital shooting



DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — The suspect in the deadly shooting at Henry Ford Hospital last week is still in custody, and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a warrant request.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said no charges are expected Monday in the case.

According to police, Mario Green was taken into custody before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Lemay Street.

“Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street,” said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison in a statement. “We have the best police department across the country and I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green and my heart and prayers go out to her family.”

Police say Mario Green walked into the Detroit hospital on Friday morning and shot and killed his ex-wife, Latricia Green (Brown), in the basement of the facility. Police sources tell 7 News Detroit that witnesses said Mario Green showed up at his ex-wife’s work, claiming he was dropping off some of her belongings. She reportedly told him to leave, and that’s when they began to argue before he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for a short time on Friday.

Police searched all day Friday for 53-year-old Mario Green, who they say had left the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger with license plate DXC7067 after shooting the victim. The vehicle was located at Trojan and Lahser in Detroit on Friday afternoon.

David Kinslow, a neighbor who lives nearby where the car was found, said he works overnight and woke up to a lot of commotion.

“Complete mayhem and chaos out here,” Kinslow said, describing the scene.

Kinslow said officials took footage from his security cameras to figure out which way the suspect went.

“They’re tracking him,” Kinslow had told us.

Police say the victim was an employee at the hospital.

Deantjuan Jones is Latricia Green’s cousin. He and other family members are numb, still grappling with the fact that she was shot and killed.

“When you see his picture, it’s like, ‘I know him.’ And to think that it happened at the place where she worked. When you say ex-wife, it just kind of clicked a little bit, like you didn’t have to say who it was,” Jones said. “She was such a sweet person; she didn’t deserve what happened to her at all.”

Another cousin, Rodney Hickman, had a message for the suspect: “We’re just hoping you do the right thing, man… turn yourself in.”

Devin Wilford and others who worked with Latricia are also devastated by what unfolded.

“She was magnificent, she was more than a friend, she was a mother, she was a wife, she did her job,” Wilford said.

Court records show the two divorced in 2018.

According to police, the victim had filed for a personal protection order against the suspect on June 13, which was denied.

In her application, she said Mario Green was stalking her and that he “continued to call my job and threaten to meet employees outside” and “showed up to my job and tried to enter my office without my approval to get to me.”

“When they posted the picture of him on Facebook, we were all saying we’ve seen him before,” Valencia Herron, who works at the hospital, said.

Latricia Green filed for another PPO on July 20 after she reported that her ex-husband’s behavior had escalated.

In that request, Latricia Green wrote “I have tried being cordial because I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man. My father was murdered and now with this situation, I am now in mental distress and scared not knowing what to do…”

“I have to constantly look over my shoulder to make sure this man is not following me to hurt me like he has done in the past with physical abuse. I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.”

That time, the PPO was granted, however, it was never served to Mario Green.

“As early as last week, a friend told me he followed her home from work and ran her off the road, so she made another police report,” Hickman said. “We’re not sitting here gonna point the finger but at the same time, she was a woman crying out for help.”

Officials say there were no other shooting victims in Friday’s incident.

We spoke with one woman who was inside the hospital during the lockdown; she described the situation as “horrible.”

“When you’re in a room and… they tell you can’t leave and if somebody’s shooting, you just, you just don’t know, and your life just start flashing, you know, in front of your eyes, so it’s like ‘my children, my family, oh God, I need to make it home.’ I’m just glad to be out of there and prayers, prayers to her family. That’s horrible. That’s a horrible thing,” Tasheena Stephans said.

Henry Ford Health has released the following statement regarding the shooting:

At Henry Ford Health, we are family. We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate, and our hearts go out to her loved ones—her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day. Police have confirmed this was a targeted act of domestic violence. At this time, all questions regarding what occurred should be directed to the Detroit Police Department. We are cooperating with their investigation and are conducting our own internal investigation as well.

We understand this tragedy is wide-reaching, and we recognize and sympathize with the pain this has caused. We are providing resources to our team members who are dealing with the impacts of this tragic incident. The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and team members is our greatest priority.

The hospital is back open to all patients and visitors.

