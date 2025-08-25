Police use drone technology to capture suspected arsonist

By Peter Maxwell

CLINTON TWP., Michigan (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police arrested a suspected arsonist thanks to their new drone technology, which provided officers with crucial real-time surveillance during the apprehension.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cody Krantz after he allegedly set multiple fires inside and outside an apartment building at Clemens Court Apartments off Joy Road.

The drone gave officers a bird’s eye view of the scene around 2 a.m. Monday, allowing them to confirm Krantz was alone in his parked vehicle before moving in to make the arrest.

“The suspect at the time potentially had weapons inside the vehicle. We wanted to verify that and see who else was inside the vehicle,” Capt. Michael Marker said.

The video footage shows officers conducting a calm arrest after using the drone to assess potential risks.

“They also provide plenty of information to any of the command officers on scene that they can devise a tactical plan to go in there,” Marker said.

Residents of the apartment complex expressed relief following the arrest.

“On Monday night, I was told he was going to blow the building up,” said Lailah Smith, who lives in the building that Krantz allegedly tried to set ablaze.

Smith appreciates the police department’s quick response and use of technology to prevent what could have been a tragedy.

“That’s putting a message out there like ‘yes, you can get help. We’re here for you.’ You know what I’m saying? And that’s the message I was looking for,” Smith said.

“I am glad that they got him. I am glad,” Smith added.

Krantz is currently in the Macomb County Jail facing home invasion and arson charges. His bail has been set at $500,000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WXYZ’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

