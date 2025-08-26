After the big engagement reveal, Swifties are hoping for a royal-style wedding

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — By bringing together two of America’s biggest loves – music and sports – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been compared to American royalty. It’s why news of the engagement between the reigning pop queen and an NFL king has their loyal subjects hoping they’ll share their wedding in an equally public way.

The couple has managed to keep their two-year relationship relatively private, almost lowkey. In their joint engagement announcement, which was quickly met with mass approval and record-breaking millions of likes on social media on Tuesday, Swift described herself in a humble metaphor as an “English teacher” and Kelce a “gym teacher.”

But the move – along with the photos of the proposal setting with lavish floral arrangements and her giant, dazzling engagement ring – quashed any prior suggestions they would, perhaps, quietly elope.

Besides, after decades of Swift pouring her soul into songs about heartache, romance, white horses and fairytales, Swifties have been primed to crave – and call to see – her walk down the aisle toward a happily ever after.

In a divided nation, with talk of dictatorships and calls for “No Kings,” Swift and Kelce may be the only duo who could bring people together for a monocultural moment of celebration.

Even President Donald Trump, who has previously been critical of Swift, has wished the couple “a lot of luck.”

“I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person,” the president told reporters gathered at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

The National Football League (NFL), a group that has not passed up many promotional opportunities related to the “Taylor Swift effect,” took to Instagram not once, but twice, to cheer on the newly engaged couple.

“What a journey” the league first shared, along with a clip showing Swift attending Kelce’s NFL games over the last two years.

The account then went on to repost a video of Swift and Kelce celebrating his Super Bowl win in February 2024, in which he is heard saying to Swift, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

“Same,” captioned the NFL.

Expect the mania to ramp up as the desire for information surrounding the forthcoming nuptials is already fierce.

Because surely, a bride-to-be with the biggest tour of all time and a groom with back-to-back Super Bowl rings will wed in regal, live-streamed style, no?

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.