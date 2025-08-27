Captain Keegan Bradley declines to pick himself to play in golf’s Ryder Cup as he announces his Team USA selections

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Team USA captain Keegan Bradley declined to pick himself to play in the upcoming Ryder Cup as he announced his six selections for the team on Wednesday.

Bradley chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns as his captain’s picks to represent the US against the European team in the upcoming 45th edition of the biennial competition on the Black course at Bethpage State Park on New York’s Long Island next month.

Bradley’s announcement of his six captain picks on Wednesday completed the US team with six players – Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau – having previously already qualified.

The build-up to Bradley’s annoucement had been dominated with discussion about whether he would, or should, pick himself to play in the Ryder Cup.

In any other year where Bradley was not captain, he would certainly be in contention for the team having just finished what he called his “favorite season.”

The 39-year-old finished tied-seventh in the season-ending FedExCup standings, five shots behind winner Tommy Fleetwood. He has also picked up two wins on the PGA Tour over the last season.

However, there isn’t a long history in captains picking themselves to play in the Ryder Cup. In fact, if Bradley had picked himself, he would’ve been the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

“The decision was made a while ago that I wasn’t playing,” Bradley explained when asked about reports he might feature. “The last 48 hours, we had the team set, we weren’t scrambling at all. This was a really tough decision.

“I would say there was a point this year where I was playing and all these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way onto the team. And that’s something I’m really proud of and something I really wanted. But it was an extremely tough decision but one I’m really happy with. I’m really happy with these six players and I’m glad it’s over.”

When asked whether he agreed that if he wasn’t captain he would’ve been playing, Bradley said: “How are we ever going to know that because I am the captain?

“I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups. I grew up wanting to fight alongside these guys,” he explained. “And it broke my heart not to play because you work forever to make these teams but ultimately, I was chosen to do a job, I was chosen to be the captain of this team.

“And my ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain that I could be. And this is how I felt like I could do this. If we got to this point and I felt like the team was better with me on it, I was going to do that. I was going to do whatever I thought was best for this team.

“And I know 100% for certain that this is the right choice. And these six guys played so incredibly down the stretch and made my decision a lot easier.”

Bradley made his decision about his six captain selections having consulted with vice captains Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Gary Woodland.

Before making the decision to not select himself, he had been supported in picking himself by President Donald Trump.

“Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team — As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup,” Trump wrote on Saturday night on his social media site.

Trump also added that he will be in attendance on the first day of the Ryder Cup on Friday, September 26.

