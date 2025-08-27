“He just charged right at us and started mauling our dog” Dog attack victim in Blackfoot speaks out

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)-- A recent string of dog attacks in Blackfoot has raised questions about animal neglect and full animal shelters. Blackfoot resident Hunter Hatch and his dog, Milo, were victims of one of the attacks.

"While we were walking (the dog), this guy was going into his house. And as he was opening the door, all four of his dogs just came running out," Hatch said.

All four of the dogs knocked Hatch and his dog onto the ground, injuring them both. After the attack, Hatch went to the hospital and filed a police report shortly after. Upon arriving at the hospital, doctors reportedly said that he was the fourth dog attack they've received that day.

Local News 8 spoke with animal shelters in Blackfoot to figure out why dog attacks are becoming more common.

All animal shelters in Blackfoot are at capacity. Shelter owners believe that people are not spaying or neutering their pets, along with over-breeding, leaving owners to neglect their animals.