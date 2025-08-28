Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Billionaire Boys’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Beverly Hills, California; Santa Monica, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Lost Drill Sergeant Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Army Drill Sergeant (lead, male, 25-40)

— W.A.S.P. Female Pilots (lead, female, 20-40)

— ARMY CHAPLAIN (lead, male, 23-40)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Whispers in the Walls’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

— Rose (supporting, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Drama/Thriller Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

— Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Asherah: A Love Odyssey – Episode One – Flashbacks’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

— Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

’72 Hours,’ Shirtless Club Performers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Mama’s Boy,’ A24 Horror Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Playboy Cover Model (Still Photo Shoot) (background extra, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

’72 Hours,’ Beautiful Guests’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘What I Left Behind’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager (lead, 18-25)

— Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘”Day 1: Real-time” Producers & Key Crew’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Various Lead Roles (lead, 18-65)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: West Hollywood, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

’72 Hours’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Work From Home’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Matt (supporting, male, 18-35)

— Daisy (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

