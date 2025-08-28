Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-15 near Blackfoot

ISP is investigating, with help from local law enforcement and fire crews.

The highway was blocked for over two hours.

The Toyota’s driver, a 21-year-old from Rexburg, was hospitalized. All drivers wore their seatbelts.

Idaho State Police said a red Toyota Avalon hydroplaned into a barrier, triggering a chain reaction with a Dodge Ram pulling an RV and a Kenworth semi.

