Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-15 near Blackfoot

today at 9:46 PM
Published 9:53 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked southbound I-15 near Blackfoot Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said a red Toyota Avalon hydroplaned into a barrier, triggering a chain reaction with a Dodge Ram pulling an RV and a Kenworth semi.

The Toyota’s driver, a 21-year-old from Rexburg, was hospitalized. All drivers wore their seatbelts.

The highway was blocked for over two hours.

ISP is investigating, with help from local law enforcement and fire crews.

