Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked southbound I-15 near Blackfoot Thursday afternoon.
Idaho State Police said a red Toyota Avalon hydroplaned into a barrier, triggering a chain reaction with a Dodge Ram pulling an RV and a Kenworth semi.
The Toyota’s driver, a 21-year-old from Rexburg, was hospitalized. All drivers wore their seatbelts.
The highway was blocked for over two hours.
ISP is investigating, with help from local law enforcement and fire crews.