Woman convicted of forgery in Bingham County

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A local woman is facing up to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of Forgery. Bingham County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Fred Wheeler announced today that April Eschief has been convicted following a one-day jury trial.

According to court documents, on January 4, 2025, Eschief gave a false $20 bill at McDonald's as payment for her order. Fast Food staff reportedly detected the false bill and contacted law enforcement.

After an investigation and review of the surveillance video at McDonald's, Officers identified and arrested Eschief and submitted the matter to the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office for felony charges.

Her sentencing is scheduled for October 20, 2025, at 3:30 pm.