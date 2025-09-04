Containment reaches 31% as Dollar Lake Fire pushes deeper into Bridger Wilderness Area

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — The Dollar Lake Fire, burning within the Bridger-Teton National Forest, has expanded by nearly 500 acres since Tuesday, advancing deeper into the Bridger Wilderness Area along the Green River Lakes. As of today, fire containment has reached 31%.

According to a release, Fire managers are actively evaluating strategies to manage the fire's progression within the wilderness. Crews are on the ground near the lakes today, scouting for suitable locations to construct control lines and other containment features.

A mandatory "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for all areas within a five-mile radius of Dollar Lake, including the Green River Lakes area and the Red Cliff Bible Camp in Cora, WY.

However, in a positive development, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office has lowered the evacuation status for areas south of the forest boundary—from the end of State Highway 352 to Black Butte Road—from "SET" to "READY.