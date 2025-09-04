Skip to Content
News

Containment reaches 31% as Dollar Lake Fire pushes deeper into Bridger Wilderness Area

Dollar Lake Fire: September 1, 2025
U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest
Dollar Lake Fire: September 1, 2025
By
New
today at 11:36 AM
Published 11:49 AM

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — The Dollar Lake Fire, burning within the Bridger-Teton National Forest, has expanded by nearly 500 acres since Tuesday, advancing deeper into the Bridger Wilderness Area along the Green River Lakes. As of today, fire containment has reached 31%.

According to a release, Fire managers are actively evaluating strategies to manage the fire's progression within the wilderness. Crews are on the ground near the lakes today, scouting for suitable locations to construct control lines and other containment features.

Evacuation Update

A mandatory "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for all areas within a five-mile radius of Dollar Lake, including the Green River Lakes area and the Red Cliff Bible Camp in Cora, WY.

However, in a positive development, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office has lowered the evacuation status for areas south of the forest boundary—from the end of State Highway 352 to Black Butte Road—from "SET" to "READY.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content