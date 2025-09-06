Eastern Idaho State Fair goes out with a bang

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Saturday, September 6, was the last day of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and for its last night, they went out with a bang—and a few dozen crashes.

People piled into the arena to see the September Slam Demolition Derby. The annual event is so popular, tickets sold out quickly.

The crowds cheered as the drivers crashed into each other. Some cars even starting to smoke and light up in flames, providing pure, simple fun for everyone.

Emergency personnel were there, ready to jump in and keep everyone safe.

While many people were sad the fair came to a close, everyone had fun up to the very end.