Skip to Content
News

Eastern Idaho State Fair goes out with a bang

People piled into the arena to see the September Slam Demolition Derby.
Noah Farley
People piled into the arena to see the September Slam Demolition Derby.
By
September 6, 2025 9:43 PM
Published 9:53 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Saturday, September 6, was the last day of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and for its last night, they went out with a bang—and a few dozen crashes.

People piled into the arena to see the September Slam Demolition Derby. The annual event is so popular, tickets sold out quickly.

The crowds cheered as the drivers crashed into each other. Some cars even starting to smoke and light up in flames, providing pure, simple fun for everyone.

Emergency personnel were there, ready to jump in and keep everyone safe.

While many people were sad the fair came to a close, everyone had fun up to the very end.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content