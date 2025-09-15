Sage Hill Casino to temporarily close to undergo major renovations

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel:

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) –The Sage Hill Casino, located South of Blackfoot, I-15 Exit 89, will be temporarily closed from Sunday, September 21, through Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to complete renovations designed to enhance the guest experience. Sage Hill Casino is currently scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

“These upgrades are an investment in our guests,” said Colista Matsaw, CEO. “We appreciate the community’s patience during this short closure and look forward to welcoming everyone back to an improved Sage Hill experience.”

During the closure, renovation work will focus on improvements intended to elevate comfort, efficiency, and overall service quality. Construction teams will operate on an accelerated schedule to ensure a timely reopening.

Guests are encouraged to follow our social media channels and visit shobangaming.com for updates.