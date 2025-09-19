Legislative District 35 to nominate potential replacements for State Representative Kevin Andrus at public meeting tomorrow

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)– Precinct Committee Officers from Legislative District 35 will host a public meeting on Saturday, September 20, at Inkom City Hall to nominate three potential replacements to fill the now-vacant Idaho House of Representatives, District 35 Seat A position.

The seat was left vacant following Representative Kevin Andrus' resignation on September 12. Andrus has accepted a new presidential appointment as State Executive Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) for Idaho.

The nominees for the open House of Representatives position will be announced at the Saturday meeting before being passed to Governor Brad Little for the final appointment decision.

The public meeting will take place at Inkom City Hall, located at 365 North Rapid Creek Road, starting at 2 p.m.