Skip to Content
News

Three walk away uninjured after emergency plane landing near Alpine airport

Courtesy Photo
Mark Hassler
Courtesy Photo
By
Updated
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:40 AM

ALPINE, Wyoming (KIFI) — Three individuals are safe and uninjured after their small plane made an emergency landing near Alpine, Wyoming, on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. While official reports on the cause are pending, an eyewitness reported hearing the pilot indicate fuel issues led to the forced landing.

First responders, including a fire truck, were dispatched to the scene immediately and remained nearby as a precaution while officials from local law enforcement investigated and secured the area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content