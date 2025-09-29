Three walk away uninjured after emergency plane landing near Alpine airport

ALPINE, Wyoming (KIFI) — Three individuals are safe and uninjured after their small plane made an emergency landing near Alpine, Wyoming, on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. While official reports on the cause are pending, an eyewitness reported hearing the pilot indicate fuel issues led to the forced landing.

First responders, including a fire truck, were dispatched to the scene immediately and remained nearby as a precaution while officials from local law enforcement investigated and secured the area.