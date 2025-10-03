Lost hiker found in chance encounter with mountain bikers after three days in Idaho backcountry

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The disappearance of an Idaho woman last month ended with an unexpected rescue after she spent three days lost in the remote mountains of central Idaho. 46-year-old Heather Wayment of Gooding, Idaho, was found approximately 17 miles from her vehicle by a group of Pocatello mountain bikers, who were not involved in the official search effort.

Wayment was reported missing by her family on September 17, 2025. She was last seen the previous day, and her vehicle was quickly located in the Prairie Creek area of Blaine County, Idaho.

According to Blaine County Sheriff Morgan Ballis, Wayment was eventually located on a remote trail in neighboring Camas County, Idaho. Using a satellite phone, the mountain bikers contacted Blaine County Emergency Communications 911, guiding the rescue team to their remote location.

An air ambulance, Life Flight 76, arrived at the location at 4:20 p.m. and transported Wayment to the St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.

Sheriff Ballis issued a statement thanking all involved in the search and rescue efforts, singling out the cyclists for their decisive actions.

“We especially want to thank our Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputies for their incredible efforts over the past two days, and the mountain bikers who were able to contact law enforcement, guide the Life Flight crew to Heather, and remain by Heather’s side offering aid until medical assistance could arrive,” Sheriff Ballis stated in a release.