Active Situation: Idaho Falls Police order evacuations, street closures near Lomax and Wabash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) is on scene for an active situation near the corner of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue. Residents in several nearby homes have been evacuated.

Both streets are currently blocked - Lomax Street from N Freeman to Fanning, and Wabash from Gladstone to 1st Street- for the safety of the public and to give officers the space to work. Residents in nearby homes who have not been evacuated are being directed to shelter in place unless told otherwise by officers on scene. IFPD is directing all other members of the Idaho Falls Community to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and IFPD has stated it will provide additional updates online. Local News 8 has a reporter en route and will provide updates from the scene as they become available.