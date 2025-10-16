Honoring History: Brady Chapel to host Veterans Day Open House

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Historical Preservation Commission and the Friends of Brady Chapel are inviting the community to a special celebration of Pocatello’s history in honor of Veterans Day.

The group will host a Veterans Day Open House on Tuesday, November 11, at the more than century-old Brady Chapel. The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic site, located in Mountain View Cemetery.

“The Brady Chapel has been a part of the Pocatello community for over a century,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Long-Range Planner and staff liaison to the HPC. “The open house provides an opportunity for the community to come and celebrate Pocatello’s history, learn more about the Chapel’s significance, and find out what current efforts are being undertaken to preserve this historic edifice.”

The local historical landmark is currently undergoing a multi-phase restoration. In 2024, the City received funding to initiate Phase I of the work, which included a thorough cleaning and repointing of the limestone exterior and the installation of reconstructed pinnacles atop the chapel.

The HPC and Friends of the Brady Chapel are continuing to raise funds to continue the restoration of the Chapel. Future phases include repair and restoration of the roof, windows, and doors; the restoration of the interior, including masonry repair, pew restoration, woodwork, flooring, ADA accessibility, and climate control (which will help reduce humidity levels and stabilize historic materials).

“Support from the community is crucial in preserving the Brady Chapel,” said Anglesey. “In doing so, we hope the Chapel may be used more often and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”