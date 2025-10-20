Former Boise State legend Doug Martin dies at 36

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Former NFL running back and Boise State legend Doug Martin has died. His family confirmed his passing on Saturday and asked for privacy during this difficult time. He was 36 years.

Martin, who earned All-Pro honors during his NFL career, was a beloved figure in the Boise State community. His family stated that the cause of death is currently unconfirmed.

Martin became a legend at Boise State, where he was the first running back in program history to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He went on to play six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was known for his physical running style. Following his time in Tampa Bay, he played a final season with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

The Martin family released an emotional statement on his passing, reflecting on his legacy in the iconic orange and blue of Boise State:

"So many players have worn the orange and blue. Some have been sadly forgotten but not you," the post read. "You played a game that you loved and right now so many are sad that you left us way too soon. You were more than just a player who wore the #22. Before #2 there was #22. His name was Doug Martin."