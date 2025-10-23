Idaho man arrested for DUI after semi-truck plunges into Wyoming river

IDAHO/WYOMING (KIFI) — An Idaho semi-truck driver is facing DUI charges after an early morning crash in central Wyoming that severely injured his female passenger. The truck, which was hauling potatoes, reportedly crossed the median of I-80 near Elk Mountain and crashed into the Medicine Bow River.

The driver, identified as Matthew Berggren, 40, of Idaho, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for DUI. Following an initial hearing, Berggren was released on bond.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened along milepost 228 of I-80, just outside of Elk Mountain. The preliminary investigation suggests the eastbound semi-truck veered off the road, crossed the median, and plunged into the river, spilling hundreds of Idaho potatoes into the river and ditch beneath the roadway.

The female passenger in the truck sustained injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a medical facility in Colorado. No further details on her condition have been released.

The truck and trailer were later recovered from the Medicine Bow River. The EPA also assessed and cleared the scene following the truck's removal.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol took the opportunity to issue a safety reminder: "Let's make sure we all get to our destinations safely, make smart decisions before getting behind the wheel. Don't Risk It, Drive Sober!"