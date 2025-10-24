Coroner IDs two Rupert men killed in I-15 crash near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The names of the men killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall earlier this week have now been officially released.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the victims as Manuel Rodriguez-Baltazar, 42, and Raul Navarrete, 44, both of Rupert.

According to ISP, on Tuesday October 21, 2025, at approximately 8:05 a.m. Rodriguez-Baltazar and Navarrete were traveling north in a Ford F450 pickup when it collided with a Peterbilt semi-truck. The impact caused the pickup to overturn and leave the roadway. Neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

ISP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which has not yet been released at this time.

“My condolences to Manuel and Raul’s families and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Coroner Torey Danner.