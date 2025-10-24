National discount retailer Burlington Stores opens in Idaho Falls and donates $5000 to elementary school teachers

New store features Burlington’s upgraded store experience, making it easier to find top brands and savings of up to 60% off other retailers’ prices.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Burlington Stores, Inc., a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, celebrated its grand opening on Friday, October 24th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and $5000 donation to Hillview Elementary School teachers. a new store in Idaho Falls, ID.

This is the first location to open in the eastern Idaho region. The new store brings the total number of stores in the state to 3, giving even more consumers access to “wow” deals. With more than 1,138 stores open nationwide, Burlington offers customers comparable deals on top-quality brands.

To celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store location and highlight their ongoing commitment to education, the retailer will donate $5,000 to a nearby high-needs school through its long-standing partnership with the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom. The funds will be used to provide students with the classroom materials they need to learn and succeed. The presentation of the donation to the local school community will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents tremendous value on brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Idaho Falls. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices on brand-name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop.

The new location features Burlington’s reimagined store layout and new store logo “Deals. Brands. WOW!” These updates are part of Burlington’s broader initiative to elevate the in-store shopping experience.

All new Burlington stores are now open in the refreshed format, featuring thoughtfully organized aisles and bold signage, making it easier than ever to navigate the store and get inspiration for the latest must-have trends.

On Friday and Saturday, October 24 & 25, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers aged 18 and up will receive a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase!

The store is also offering employment opportunities. Those interested in joining are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online for a variety of exciting and rewarding positions.