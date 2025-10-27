Coroner ID’s Pocatello man in Fatal I-15 Crash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The name of the Pocatello man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Bannock County on Friday has been officially released.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the man as 47-year-old Randell Case of Pocatello. His next of kin has been notified. “I want to express my condolences to Randell’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Coroner Danner.

According to the Idaho State Police, around 2:00 AM, Case was driving north along I-15 near milepost 70 in a 1997 Mitsubishi 3000 GT when he veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and went over it, colliding with a pillar of the Monte Visat overpass.

Case was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the ISP.