Rexburg Police Station Bond fails to reach supermajority

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The election in Madison County has it's results. A bond that would have been used to cover the cost of construction for a new Rexburg police station facility failed to reach the supermajority 66.67% of approval needed to pass, only gaining 62.6% approval.

Rexburg Police Chief Rhodes had previously informed Local News 8 that the current station is severely outdated and plagued with numerous facility issues.

Mayor Jerry Merrill acknowledged the strong community support for the station but noted the hurdle the supermajority requirement presented.

"We had 63% almost that voted in favor of it, which tells you that's a majority. But unfortunately, we needed that supermajority," said Merrill. "So we've just got to, educate folks and, see what our options are and go from here."

Merrill says the failure means city officials must now evaluate alternative plans for addressing the outdated infrastructure.

In the race for Rexburg City Council, Colin Erickson stood apart from seven other candidates, securing a seat with 21% of the votes.