The Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet Comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet came to Colonial Theatre tonight in Idaho Falls, and the audience was treated to a holiday-spirited show.

People flocked to the theater downtown to watch the classic Christmas ballet. Talmi Entertainment is a country-wide touring dance production. They tour for two months and do 70 shows of The Nutcracker. Some days, they even have two or three shows.

Dancers in the production come from all over the world, including Ukraine and Japan. The story of The Nutcracker originated in 1816, written by E.T.A. Hoffman. It has since been re-written and re-imagined countless times. Tonight's version was choreographed by Viktor Davyduik.

Dancer Mariia Molotsiian performs the roles of Snow Queen and Mrs. Stahlbaum in the production. She commented on the ballet, saying, "Everyone is so professional. There are a lot of people working with this company and we have a lot of crew people helping us to make the show perfect."

Judging by the relentless applause, the audience found it perfect too. Molotsiian said the best part of traveling in the ballet is how she gets to see a new theater and a new crowd with a different atmosphere every day of the tour. She also said The Nutcracker is something special because people begin to feel the Christmas spirit as soon as they watch the ballet.

More information about Talmi Entertainment's traveling ballet can be found at nutcracker.com.