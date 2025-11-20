Wilder raid detainees released from Elmore/Bingham County

Editor's Note: The following article was provided by our trusted news partners, KIVI Idaho News 6 in Boise, who reported the original story on Nov 19, 2025.

By: Victoria Rodriguez , KIVI Staff

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KIVI) — Previously detained individuals who were taken into custody during the federal law enforcement raid in Wilder have been released from the Elmore County Jail.

Mari Ramos, the executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, says that people detained during the raid in Wilder were going to be released Wednesday evening from the Elmore County Jail and the Bingham County Jail, after a court order mandated that they be freed from custody.

Jasmine Amador, whose father was released from the Elmore County Jail, shared her feelings about the reunion.

"I mean, I've been missing him for like over a month, so I just was really glad to see him because he's my dad and he's such a good dad. I've just been missing him a lot."

A woman previously interviewed by Idaho News 6 was at the Elmore County Jail, reuniting with her father tonight.

"I said I was going to fight for him until I was able to have him back into my arms," she said. "I couldn't be more thankful for all the support and all the love, and I am just glad my dad is back home."

Idaho News 6 is still working to obtain a copy of the court order that mandated the release. We will provide updates on any developments