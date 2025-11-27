Body found in car Tuesday evening in Blackfoot continues as ongoing investigation

Blackfoot, ID (KIFI) — The body of a missing Meridan woman was discovered Tuesday evening in Blackfoot, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.

Sarah Nylander, the woman who had been reported missing days earlier, was found dead inside a vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. after a pedestrian reported an unconscious woman in a parked car near 1228 Parkway Dr., and authorities were able to identify the body upon investigation at the scene.

Nylander's body was relocated to an Ada County facility for an autopsy on Wednesday morning. The autopsy remains an ongoing investigation. According to Jordyn Nebeker of the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, the results could take a few weeks before being determined.

At this time, Nylander's death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Bingham County Coroner’s Office. Nylander is believed to have been dead for over 24 hours before being discovered. The cause of death remains an active case.

On Sunday, November 23rd, Nylander's family reported her missing from her home in Montana. She had recently moved in with her family in Meridan, and was driving from Montana to Meridan when she disappeared.

Authorities are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and to provide answers to her family and the community.