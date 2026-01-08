Idaho Falls Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting on Cleveland Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released body camera footage and identified the suspect in a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred just before Christmas last year.

Eduardo Trejo De Arcos, 26, died on Dec. 22 after he was shot by Officer Eric Rose, after De Arcos allegedly lunged for and grabbed a large knife as officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Shooting Background

The shooting took place at an apartment on the 700 block of Cleveland Street. Officers arrived at 5:17 a.m. following a 911 call from the father of De Arcos’ pregnant girlfriend. The father reported that De Arcos was threatening his daughter, who'd asked him to call the police.

Upon arrival, the body camera footage shows as the officers met De Arcos at the door, informing him they were responding to a noise complaint. While one officer remained De Arcos in the front room, Officer Rose spoke privately with the victim. During this conversation, she alleged that she and De Arcos had been arguing all night, and he'd threatened to kill her, even going so far as to choke her with one hand while holding a large knife in the other. Afterward, she had texted her father to call the police.

When questioned, De Arcos admitted to pushing the woman and threatening to kill her father, but denied choking her or using a weapon. During the interview, IFPD notes that Officer Rose spotted a knife in plain view inside a dresser drawer located on a couch near De Arcos.

The situation turned violent when Officer Rose informed De Arcos that he was under arrest. Police say De Arcos lunged for the knife and began struggling with the officers. The released footage shows the officers struggling with De Arco,s eventually pushing him toward the kitchen to disengage from the fight. However, De Arcos turned back toward them with the knife raised in his right hand.

Officer Rose fired a single shot, striking De Arcos in the chest. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by officers and arriving EMS, De Arcos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

Per department policy, Officer Rose has been placed on administrative leave, as confirmed in IFPD's original release. The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Rexburg Police Department, is conducting an independent investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if the use of deadly force was legally justified.

"Domestic disturbance calls can be some of the most serious and most volatile calls that officers respond to," said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. He noted that while the department responded to over 900 such calls last year, most are resolved peacefully.

"We encourage anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence to seek help from resources like the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, and report crimes to police," concluded Chief Johnson.

