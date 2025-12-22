IFPD: Man fatally shot after lunging for knife during domestic call

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls man was killed early Monday morning in an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly lunged for and grabbed a knife during a domestic disturbance call. The East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce has opened an external investigation into the incident.

The shooting took place shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2025, after the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a call of a woman being threatened by her boyfriend. According to investigators, the victim had texted a third party to call emergency services.

As they arrived on the scene, officers spoke with the couple separately inside their apartment and learned from the woman that the man had allegedly threatened her with a knife and choked her. A knife was in plain view, sitting on a piece of furniture.

The man denied threatening or choking her, but reportedly admitted to the officers that he had threatened the woman's father, saying he would "kill her father if he came over." He then claimed to have grabbed the knife in self-defense.

The situation escalated when officers told the man he was under arrest. According to IFPD, the man immediately lunged for the knife, leading to a physical struggle as the officers attempted to stop him. During the struggle, one officer fired his service weapon, striking the man.

Officers on the scene immediately began life-saving medical aid until Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived. However, the man was ultimately declared deceased at the apartment.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Rexburg Police Department leads an independent investigation into the use of force. The findings of the investigation will eventually be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office to determine if the officer’s actions were legally justified.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has pledged full cooperation with the taskforce, including the handover of all body camera footage. At this time, the names of the involved officer and the suspect are being withheld to ensure proper notification of next of kin and to allow the taskforce to conduct initial interviews.

At this time, IFPD says Cleveland Street will remain closed between Wabash Avenue and N. Fanning Street as investigators process the scene. While authorities state there is no ongoing threat to the public, they are directing residents in the area to expect a significant law enforcement presence throughout the day and to follow all on-site directions regarding neighborhood access.

IFPD expects to release additional information, including body camera footage, as the investigation progresses.